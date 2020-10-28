Nigeria’s afro-pop sensation, Burna Boy gave a rousing performance Tuesday night of his hit song, Monster You Made’ at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

He was joined by Chris Martin via remote vocals on the hook.

The Nigerian singer said at the end of the song that it was dedicated to all the victims of the disbanded SARS.

He mentioned a few of the names and listed many others in the footage.

Burna Boy identified with the protests staged by Nigerian youths against the SARS, notorious for killing young Nigerians at the slightest suspicion.

(Watch the video: