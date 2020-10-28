President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with former Minister of Defence, retired Gen. T. Y. Danjuma, at the State House, Abuja.

Mr Sunday Aghaeze, the President’s photographer confirmed this via pictorial reports on the meeting.

Danjuma was Buhari’s senior in the army and both served under the Murtala-Obasanjo administration, between 1975 and 1979.

Buhari initially served as governor North Eastern state and later became commissioner for petroleum.

On Wednesday, both retired generals kept State House correspondents guessing on what they discussed.

NAN reported that the meeting may not be unconnected with Buhari’s consultations with major leaders in the country, aimed at finding lasting solutions to the nation security and socio-economic challenges.

The president had on 23 October presided over a virtual meeting with former Nigerian leaders.

The former leaders, who participated in the meeting virtually from their homes included Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan and Earnest Shonekan.

Buhari also met with members of the nation’s security and intelligence community, on 22 October in Abuja.

He later gave a broadcast to the nation on the ENDSARS protests embarked upon by some aggrieved youths in the country.

However, the speech was criticised for skirting the massacre at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.