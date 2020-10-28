Boko Haram fighters have killed a pregnant woman and five others in an attack in Damboa, Borno State.

According to the civilian joint task force who confirmed the attack, 22 insurgents were killed while five soldiers died.

The attack which reportedly took place on Sunday left seven others injured.

The fighters stormed the town in seven gun trucks and 12 motorbikes and headed straight for the army base, residents said.

Several Boko Haram fighters were also killed by Nigerian soldiers.

“The army engaged the insurgents for hours after which the Boko Haram fighters ran away. The people that were killed were people coming back from the market, they ran into the attack.

“Six civilians were killed, one pregnant woman, one Almajiri and four other men,” a resident said.

The insurgents reportedly regrouped and returned to the army base on Tuesday morning but were repelled.

The spokesman for Operation Lafiya Dole Col. Ado Isa could not be reached for comments.