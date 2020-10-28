Big Brother Naija reality star, Florence Wathoni Anyansi popularly known as Wathoni is set to launch a new book.

She also added that she is not in a competition with anyone. Rather, all she wants is to be and do better each day.

The Lockdown housemate and mother of one took to her Twitter page and wrote: “Never felt like I was in a competition with anyone. All I want is to be and do better each day. I hype those I love and want to see them win too.

