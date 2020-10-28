By Auwalu Birninkudu

Bauchi State Government said it has designed a strategic development plan which will be fully implemented between 2021 and 2025, with a view to fast-track the socio-economic development of the state.

Malam Aliyu Gamawa, the state Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning stated this while briefing newsmen on decisions taken during a meeting of the State Executive Council held on Wednesday.

He said the plan would concentrate on priority areas or critical sectors like education, health, agriculture, infrastructure and human capital development, among others.

Gamawa added that the 2021 budget would accommodate the items enumerated in the strategic plans for proper and effective implementation, while ministries would be expected to present their budget in tandem with the plan.

The commissioner said that an ambitious medium-term expenditure framework would be implemented through the state urban renewal project, just as efforts would be intensified to boost the internally-generated revenue capacity of the state.

According to him, a public hearing will be organized across the three existing senatorial districts, to generate input on how to implement and achieve the result in the framework.

He said this would be done to ensure inclusiveness in governance.

NAN