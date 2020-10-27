By Preye Campbell

Zinedine Zidane said he is not worried about speculations of an impending sack as Real Madrid’s gaffer.

The Frenchman was under fire following a Champions League loss to Shakhtar Donetsk last week in the first game of the group stage, which was preceded by a loss to Cadiz in the La Liga.

The back-to-back defeats were enough to raise concerns for the league champions, but a first El Classico win this season over the weekend seemed to have calmed the storm, if only temporarily.

Real Madrid are set to face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Tuesday and Zidane is simply only focused on the game and nothing else.

“I think about tomorrow’s (today’s) game, not whether I thought about resigning or not,” he said.

“I will fight until the last day. The rest… we’ll see. ”

The former FIFA World Player of the Year returned to Real Madrid in 2019 after leading the club to three Champions League titles during his first stint in charge.