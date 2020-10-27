By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Hoodlums on Tuesday crashed into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa, Abuja to cart away federal government’s properties.

In the video, hoodlums were seen jumping on & off the fence, carrying off mattresses, tables, chairs and many others.

A source confirmed that the military and police have cordoned off the area and there have been shooting there. A military helicopter is hovering around the area.

Watch the video below

Nigeria has witnessed widespread looting of warehouses belonging to both public and private entities.