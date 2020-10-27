Troops of the Nigerian military successfully prevented attempts by members of Boko Haram insurgency group to attack their base in Damboa, Borno State on Sunday evening, killing 38 of the terrorists, PR Nigeria, a website known for reporting activities of security operatives has said.

The website, which said its report was based on information from a top military intelligence officer however said five soldiers were also killed during the battle with the insurgents.

The source added that bodies of the terrorists were recovered during a mopping-up operation.

He was quoted to have said: “I can confirm to you that the tactical joint operation involving the ground troops and the air component successfully eliminated scores of Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to attack a military post.

“While the ground troops fought them with superior weapons for more than two hours, fighter helicopters from the air tactical unit of the Nigerian Air force eliminated fleeing terrorists. So far, we have recovered gun trucks, RPG and other sophisticated weapons from the terrorists.”

PRNigeria also said an earlier situation report (SITREP) it sighted disclosed that 22 terrorists were killed by troops of 25 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army, while the helicopters of the Nigerian Air Force provided air cover and medical evacuation for the troop.

It added that the intelligence report which was accompanied with images and videos of the military operation, further disclosed that two soldiers were injured while five others were killed in action.

“The troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain satisfactory,” the situation report concluded.

The videolink: https://youtu.be/DemVWGBRgO4