Nigerian recording artiste, songwriter and performer Tiwa Savage has teamed up with the president of Marlians, Naira Marley to release a new single.

The track dubbed ‘Ole’ is one which addresses the current uprising in Nigeria.

Sharing a snippet from the song which will drop on Friday October 30th, Savage said: “An artist’s duty is to reflect the times. And at this crucial time in our lives everyday is a matter of survival.

“It’s time to reclaim our Nigeria back, we shall not only continue from where our parents left off but we shall win. Our children will only read about this and they will not experience it.”

Ole ft Naira MarleOUT THIS FRIDAY 🇳🇬🙏🏾”