By Habibu Harisu

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has denied hoarding COVID-19 palliatives meant for citizens amid the pandemic.

Tambuwal said this on Tuesday while addressing stakeholders on government’s effort to quell any instigations on the nationwide EndSARS protests.

He said the protests had eventually snowballed into ransacking of many warehouses suspected to be hoarding the COVID-19 palliative across some states in the country.

“Sokoto state has no case of hoarded relief materials meant as COVID-19 palliative.

“The state never recorded both the protest and the attendant mayhem,” Tambuwal said.

According to him, the state has received two categories of COVID-19 palliative since the pandemic broke out.

“There was one by Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), which was a donation by an ensembles of philanthropists.

“The distribution of this category was a bit delayed months ago because the donors wanted the donations to be pooled.

“As soon as that was achieved, we distributed the materials under the supervision of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Sa’idu Umar.

“The other category were those items brought by the Federal Government through the office of the Minister of Disaster Management, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk.

” The items were received on the Oct. 17, precisely nine days ago. The little delay we had in distributing the FG palliatives was as at the instance of various requests by the minister.

”She needed to be personally around when the exercise started. She made the requests five times before turning up.

” So, it is not our fault that the items are still being distributed as we speak. It was the minister who said we should wait until she comes. And that was what happened. ” Tambuwal explained.

The governor appealed to the beneficiaries to cooperate with the distributors at all levels for a seamless and successful hitch free exercise.

He commended the people of the state for maintaining peace amidst all that had happened in some parts of the country since the #EndSARS protests began.

The governor further appealed to the citizens to continue to live in peace and harmony and respect the individual rights of each other.

NAN