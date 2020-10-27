By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Inter were held to a stalemate by Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday evening. It leaves the Italian club with just two points after two games in their Champions League group.

The visitors dominated from the onset but failed to make their overwhelming superiority count in the opening period. Both Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku were denied by the crossbar.

The contest opened up after the restart but Inter nonetheless remained the supreme force.

Amid sporadic moments on the counter from Shakhtar, the Nerazzurri continued to probe and should’ve gone in front through Lautaro Martinez, but the Argentine missed the target with the goal gaping.

El Toro’s chance would prove to be Inter’s finest in the second period as the hosts remained resolute in defense.