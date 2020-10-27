By Preye Campbell

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has expressed fears Sergio Aguero could be out for as much as a month after the striker suffered a hamstring injury.

The Argentine superstar did not travel with the squad to Marseille for their second UEFA Champions League clash and now looks like missing November’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Guardiola is hopeful his target man will return sooner rather than later as the club are now without a recognized striker after also having Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus on the treatment table.

“It depends on the injury, 10-15 days is the minimum,” Guardiola said. “If it’s a little bit longer it will be three weeks, one month.”

The former Barcelona manager said City considered adding another striker in the last transfer window before eventually changing plans.

“We thought about it, another type of striker, but we couldn’t [do it],” he added.

“It’s not a club that wants revenues at the end of the year, they want what’s best for the team. Our team is young in many positions and we have guys with experience.

“If you decide to buy a striker, it has to be a striker in the level of Gabriel and Sergio. But we cannot afford it.

“I’m not saying the club didn’t want to do it, not just in terms of strikers but in every position, but we thought: Okay, Sergio is back. We didn’t expect Gabriel to be injured but sometimes it happens.”

City’s all-time leading scorer scored in Matchday One of the Champions League group clash against Porto.