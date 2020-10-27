By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has faulted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the number of people who died at the Lekki Tollgate when soldiers opened fire on #EndSARS protesters.

Fani-Kayode said the governor had few days ago said no person was killed, but that he told CNN on Monday that two people died.

He said by tomorrow, the governor would be forced to admit to the world that even more were killed.

Fani-Kayode also said Sanwo-Olu rightly said soldiers did the killing, but asked whether those who removed the CCTVs, street lights and tollgate were soldiers too.

He said it appeared that few people in Sanwo-Olu’s government might have had a hand in the barbaric act of terror.

In his words: “Jide Sanwo-Olu, a few days ago, you told the Nigerian people that no-one was killed at the #Lekki tollgate Massacre.

“Yesterday you told CNN that 2 people were killed. Tomorrow you will be forced to admit to the world that even more were killed.

“The noose is tightening! You said soldiers did the killing and you are right. But were those that turned off the CCTV cameras, the street lights, the toll gate lights & the bill board lights soldiers too?

“It appears that a few people in your Govt. may have also had a hand in this barbaric act of terror!”