Barcelona are going to be without ace defender, Gerard Pique and in form attacker Philippe Coutinho in their crunch tie against Juventus on Wednesday.

Ronald Koeman dropped the pair as he announced his squad for the Champions League trip to Turin.

However, Pique is suspended for the match while Coutinho is injured and will miss the game alongside Marc-Andre ten Stegen and Samuel Umtiti.

Koeman would have to rely on two central defenders available – Clement Lenglet and Ronald Araujo.

Former Juventus goalkeeper who now plays for Barcelona, Neto would also get his chance to impress against his former side.

The full Barcelona squad vs Juventus: Dest, Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Alena, Griezmann, Pjanic, Braithwaite, Messi, Dembele, Riqui Puig, Neto, Lenglet, Pedri, Trincao, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Ansu Fati, Junior Firpo, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas.