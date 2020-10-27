PRESIDENT BUHARI VIRTUAL FOR OUTGOING BANGLADESH 0A. President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama during a virtual farewell audience with the outgoing Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E MD Shameem Ashan held at the Council Chambers State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. OCT 27 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received the outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh, His Excellency, MD Shameen Ashan, in a virtual farewell audience at the Council Chambers State House Abuja.
During the meeting, the President congratulated the envoy on the strides attained on the relationship between Nigeria and Bangladesh.
President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari and SA. Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adesina during a virtual farewell audience with the outgoing Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E MD Shameem Ashan held at the Council Chambers State House Abuja.
PRESIDENT BUHARI VIRTUAL FOR OUTGOING BANGLADESH 1. R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, SA. Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adesina and SSAP Media and Publicity, Malam Shehu Garba during a virtual farewell audience with the outgoing Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E MD Shameem Ashan held at the Council Chambers State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. OCT 27 2020
