The National Youths Service Scheme, NYSC has directed its State Coordinators to liaise with security agencies in their respective states to beef up security presence to ward off potential attacks on the camps by hoodlums who might be invading them in search of hidden COVID-19 palliatives.

The Katsina state coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Yahaya Ahidjo told The Nation in his office Tuesday that the measure has become necessary in view of the growing attacks on NYSC orientation camps already recorded in FCT, Cross River, and Adamawa states.

He said ’’yes it’s a directive from our headquarters, asking state coordinators to liaise with security agencies in the state in order to beef up security in their orientation camps.

“As you can see we have already deployed the Police, Army, and other security agencies to our orientation camps in case of any eventuality or attack on us.

“The hoodlums appear to be targeting COVID-19 isolation centers and possibly warehouse locations for palliatives.”

When the Nation visited the NYSC orientation camp located at Mani road, Katsina, contingents of Soldiers and Police force were been deployed to guard the main entrance and the premise of the orientation camp.

Meanwhile, the camp has stepped up preparations for its reopening for orientation activities by November 10, with a visit by NCDC officials to certify its level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols.