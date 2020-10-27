By Lucy Ogalue

The Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has appealed to #EndSARS protesters to discontinue the protests “in view of the destruction to life and properties trailing them”.

Prof. Tajudeen Baruwa, it’s National President, said that the protests, which commenced peacefully, had been hijacked by hoodlums, causing harm to citizens.

“The nationwide EndSARS protests have taken a very dangerous dimension.

“The protests, which were intended to be peaceful, have been hijacked by hoodlums resulting in the killing of innocent citizens, looting and wanton destruction of properties and national assets.

“I appeal to the protesters to kindly discontinue the protests as the situation has now turned into a looting spree.

“The NURTW has already directed state chairmen and members across the country to work with relevant stakeholders to prevail on the protesters to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters.

“The youths should not allow themselves to be used for violence; they should equally desist from burning Police Stations and killing security personnel.

“We commiserate with families of those who lost loved ones to the protest and pray to God to give them the fortitude to bear their losses.”

Baruwa appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to address the demands of the youth and equally urged the youths to take the president by his word and end all forms of violence in the name of EndSARS protests.

“We must all be conscious of the fact that the national assets being destroyed are our collective property and it will take enormous resources to replace them,” he said.

The NURTW boss lauded the ongoing reforms in the Nigeria Police Force, saying that the measure would keep the security personnel in tune with democratic tenets and current realities.

NAN