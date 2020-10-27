A 30-year-old Nigerian, identified as Emmanuel has been stabbed to death in India by his Ghanaian wife after she “got to know that he was involved with another woman,” police said.

According to Indian Express newspaper, the murder took place early on Monday morning when 30 year-old Abigail, and her Emmanuel got into an altercation at her house in Outer Delhi.

Abigail, who sells snacks from her home, has been arrested, and a case of murder has been registered at Nihal Vihar police station, said Additional DCP (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama.

Dhama said: “Police received information from DDU Hospital that a man had been brought there by his wife and was declared dead on arrival. When police reached the hospital, it was revealed the deceased had sustained injuries made by a sharp object. Abigail was nowhere to be found.”

Her phone was also switched off, but hours later, she was found and questioned, said the Additional DCP.

“The two got married in September 2019, but had been living separately since August 2020.

“They had a strained relationship. During questioning, the accused revealed that on Sunday, she went to see Emmanuel and got to know that he was involved with another woman, following which a scuffle ensued.

“Early on Monday, Emmanuel went to her house, and an altercation again took place. This was when she stabbed him with a knife.”

Police said the two had been living in India since May 2019.