Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus, has stated that she cannot come to terms with the fact that people are moving on from the #ENDSARS protest.

The 37-year-old indigenous actress said that the process to make Nigeria habitable is a journey, and that the country would be great again.

“Facts only….Do not discourage people” she wrote

Badmus is one of the popular figures that used her platform to speak up against police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.