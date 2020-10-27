By Victor Okoye

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of media officers for the nation’s men’s and women’s senior national football teams.

A statement by NFF’s Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire, and made available to the the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, named the Media Officers as Babafemi Raji, for the Super Eagles, and Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu, for the Super Falcons.

For the Super Eales, Raji takes over from Toyin Ibitoye who has been in the post for five-and-half years, while Tobe-Chukwu takes over from Jane Onyinye Nweze for the Falcons.

Olajire praised both Ibitoye and Nweze for the excellent services rendered to the teams and wished them good fortunes in their future endeavours.