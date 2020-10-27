By Abankula

Five suspects will be docked in South Africa today at Boksburg Magistrates’ court in connection with the murder six years ago of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

South Africa’s police affairs minister, Bheki Cele announced the arraignment on Monday, in company of national police commissioner, Khehla Sitole.

Cele said details of the charge will be divulged in court.

Meyiwa, Orlando Pirates captain, was killed in the home of his girlfriend, the singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, East Rand, on 26 October, 2014.

At the time of his murder, Meyiwa had already traditionally tied the knot with another woman Mandisa Mkhize.

The murder was initially thought to be a robbery gone wrong, but later found to be a targeted killing.

In the press briefing, Sitole confirmed that five suspects had been arrested, including the man believed to have pulled the trigger.

He also said that police had found the suspected murder weapon.

“The process has been backed up by forensic evidence,” he told journalists, “connected to the weapon and the scene.