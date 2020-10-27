By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester City in a completely one-sided game easily mauled French club Marseille 3 – 0.

Goals from new boy Ferran Torres, Ikay Gundogan, and Raheem Sterling dealt the blow against the French club.

The Citizens were up for an early lead in the match as Torres scored his first goal for Man City in the 18th minute putting them ahead.

Man City continued pushing forward, creating chances, and controlling possession to get another goal in the first half.

They couldn’t find the back of the net but completely overshadowed the French club in their home for the half.

Man City recorded 76 percent ball possession at the end of the first half and Marseille recorded 24 percent.

City scored their second goal in the 76th minute when Ikay Guendogan scored with Raheem Sterling bagging the assist.

Five minutes after, Sterling got a goal putting the match beyond Marseille. It was a comfortable win for the English club.