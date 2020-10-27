By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola for removing a hidden camera at the Lekki Tollgate.

Fashola had during a tour of damaged properties at the Lekki Tollgate saw a hidden camera and picked it up, handing it over to security agencies.

The minister has received criticism for his action, as many felt that he had tampered with evidence regarding the Lekki shooting by soldiers last week Tuesday.

Reacting to this, Fani-Kayode questioned: “Why would a Minister remove a camera from the crime scene of the biggest mass murder in our history? If the camera was planted by Govt. they will show us what they want us to see.

“If the camera was not planted and provides evidence of genocide it will be doctored or destroyed and the deep state is at work here but we cannot be fooled.”

Fani-Kayode said it was only after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office that the truth about what happened at the Lekki Toll gate would be exposed.

“After that he and all those that were involved will be bundled to the ICC at the Hague for crimes against humanity.

“You can play Sherlock Holmes and Jack Baur today but tomorrow you will smell the shit! Every single one of you that had a hand in that heinous crime will suffer the consequences and be brought to justice,” he said.