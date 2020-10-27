The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday said the decision to call in the army was taken by the Lagos State Government after it declared a curfew last Tuesday.

The army also denied ever shooting at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.

Major Osoba Olaniyi, Acting Director Army Public Relations, in a statement said the army were called out after the state government declared a curfew to maintain law and order.

According to him, the attention of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army had been drawn to a viral video on social media in which it was alleged that civilian protesters were massacred by soldiers at Lekki Toll Plaza, saying this allegation was untrue, unfounded and aimed at causing anarchy in the country.

Olaniyi said at no time did soldiers of the Nigerian Army opened fire on any civilian, saying that from the onset of the ENDSARS protest, there was no time personnel of 81 Division Nigerian Army Lagos were involved.

“However, the decision to call in the military was taken by the Lagos State Government (LASG) after a 24- hour curfew was imposed,” he said.

According to him, this was as a result of the violence which led to several police stations being burnt, policemen killed, suspects in police custody released and weapons carted away.

He said the situation was fast degenerating into anarchy and that it was at this point that LASG requested for the military to intervene in order to restore normalcy.

Olaniyi stated that the intervention of the military followed all laid down procedures for Internal Security operations and that all the soldiers involved acted within the confines of the Rules of Engagement (ROE) for Internal Security operations.

“Finally, Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army reiterates Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities did not shoot at any civilian as there are glaring and convincing evidence to attest to this fact,” he said.

Olaniyi added that this allegation was the hand work of mischief makers who would stop at nothing to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army.

He called on the general public to discountenance this allegation as there was no iota of truth therein.