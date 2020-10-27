By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Seventeen Southwest Senators on Tuesday visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the mayhem that engulfed Lagos State last week in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest.

The senators under Southwest caucus was led by Senator Ajayi Boroface.

Addressing newsmen, Boroface said the Senate would urge the federal government to assist Lagos State Government financially to cushion the effect of damages done by hoodlums to.the state.

According to him, “the damages done cannot be handled by Lagos alone.”

“We are delegation of the South West caucus of the Senate to pay condolence visit on governor of Lagos State and commiserate with him on the recent events. We are indeed not happy that this type of damage has been done to Lagos State. We pray this does not happen again.

“We all have a role to.play to ensure the state move forward. I want to plead with the media to put Nigeria first. On our part as Senate, we are working with state government to ensure those demands by the youths that requires approval by us will be done quickly.

“We are going to.move a motion to urge the federal government to come to the assistance of Lagos State because the damage done to Lagos can not be handled by the state government alone,” he said.

The lawmakers on the visit are: Boroffice Robert Ajayi( Ondo North), Akinyelure Patrick Ayo (Ondo Central), Tofowomo Nicholas ( Ondo South), Tinubu Oluremi Shade(Lagos Central), Adeola Solomon Olamilekan (Lagos West), Amosun Ibikunle Oyelaja(Ogun Central), Odebiyi Akinremi Tolulope(Ogun West) and Bashiru Surajudeen Ajibola (Osun Central).

Others are: Fadahunsi Francis Adenigba( Osun East), Oriolowo Aderele Adeyemi (Osun West), Folarin Teslim Kolawole (Oyo Central), Buhari Abdulfatai (Oyo North), Balogun Kola Ademola , Adetunmbi Olubunmi A(Ekiti North), Bamidele Micheal Opeyemi (Ekiti Central) and Olujimi Abiodun (Ekiti South).