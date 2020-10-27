By Taiwo Okanlwon

Big Brother Naija reality star, Terseer Waya, also known as Kiddwaya on Tuesday clashed with a young woman alleged to be his cousin on Twitter over his private life.

The feud started when the son of Nigerian socialite and billionaire, Terry Waya tweeted about being a private person hence his followers should not believe stories from the woman or bloggers.

“I’m actually a very private person and I don’t give people information about me or anyone close to me.

“If there’s any new information you will hear it directly from my Twitter or Instagram not from @DoodooArmani or any other bloggers. Good morning and I love you all,” Kiddwaya wrote.

The woman identified on Twitter as @DoodooArmani who was not pleased with Kiddwaya’s statement said, “Terseer Waya. Don’t EVER in your life tag me to any nonsense post…This should be the last time you ever tag me to any stup*d post of yours You ingrate…”

“…Yu think you can come on social media and write stup*d things about me and think I will keep quiet because we are family? Unblock me and bring it on Terseer,” she added.