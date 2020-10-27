FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, football’s world governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and will quarantine for at least 10 days.

A statement read: “FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for ten days.

“All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps.

“FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery.”