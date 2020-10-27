By Okafor Ofiebor

The Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide (IYC) has warned that it will not allow any secessionist group such as the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, to cause chaos in Bayelsa and other Niger Delta states in the name of #EndSARS protests.

Spokesman for the IYC, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, stated these at a press conference on the state of the nation in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, Tuesday.

The group also frowned at the attacks on police and other security agencies by members of IPOB in Rivers State, which led to the death of some policemen.

The group noted that one of the policemen killed by IPOB members was Mr Oliver Igbani, a Police Inspector from Otuokpoti in Bayelsa State.