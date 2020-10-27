An Abuja-based NGO, Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), has described as unpatriotic the alleged diversion of palliatives meant for the poor and the less privileged homes by some politicians.

SOHI’s Chief Executive officer, Ms May Ikokwu, who said this in Abuja on Tuesday, added that the alleged act was not only inhuman but reprehensible.

Ikokwu, who is also the Secretary-General Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), explained that the post-COVID-19 hardship would have been reduced if those palliatives were duly distributed as originally planned.

“As a distinguished humanitarian, my question is, why should palliatives meant for the poor be rotting away in warehouses?

“It is totally wrong and inhuman to stock foods meant for the poor and vulnerable persons when they are in serious need of them,” she said.

Ikokwu advocated for love and care among one another, stressing that neighbourly love was key to upholding peace in the society.

According to her, a hungry man is an angry man hence, the rage and looting going on in the country now.

She advised leaders at all levels to show love and care to their followers which according to her was necessary to win their trust.

While condemning the act that led to the loss of lives and property and alleged militarisation of the peaceful protest, Ikokwu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for promising to give them the justice they deserved.

She, however, called for restraints in the looting going on in the country and urged the government to quickly institute appropriate mechanism of monitoring and evaluating its programmes.

“If the government had monitored the distribution of palliatives very well, certainly the diversion and hoarding would have been detected on time.

“The president should ensure adequate compensation to the families of those killed and redress for police officers wrongly dismissed.”

She, however, extended her deepest sympathy to families and friends who had lost their loved ones during the crisis, and prayed that their deaths would not be in vain.

In the past few days, there have been unprecedented looting of food items believed to be COVID-19 palliatives from warehouses across the states of the federation.