Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, has directed the lifting of 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos North and South Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.
The governor made this known in a statement issued by his director of press Dr. Makut Macham, Tuesday evening.
“The curfew is hereby relaxed to commence from 6am to 12 midnight beginning from Wednesday October 28 untill further notice. No movement will be allowed between the hours of 12 midnight to 6am,” he said.
Macham said citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses without any fear as security agencies have been directed to ensure effective patrols and surveillance to protect lives and property.
“They have equally been directed to identify and arrest any individual or group of persons that engage in any acts of criminality including looting, arson, vandalism and threat to lives and property in the state,” he said
Macham said the governor after going round areas affected by the recent wanton acts of vandalism, arson and destruction in company of the Plateau state National Assembly Caucus, expresses deep sadness over the level of destruction of both public and private properties, and the magnitude of loss recorded.
He said Lalong while appealing to the youths to desist from such disgraceful acts, warned that those caught engaging in such activities would be made to face the full wrath of the law.
