Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, has directed the lifting of 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos North and South Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.

The governor made this known in a statement issued by his director of press Dr. Makut Macham, Tuesday evening.

“The curfew is hereby relaxed to commence from 6am to 12 midni­ght beginning from Wednesday October 28 untill further not­ice. No movement will be allowed between the hours of 12 mid­night to 6am,” he said.​

Macham said citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses wit­hout any fear as sec­urity agencies have been directed to ens­ure effective patrols and surveillance to protect lives and property.

“They have equally be­en directed to ident­ify and arrest any individual or group of persons that engage in any acts of cri­minality including looting, arson, vandalism and threat to lives and property in the state,” he said

Macham said the governor after going round areas aff­ected by the recent wanton acts of vanda­lism, arson and dest­ruction in company of the Plateau state National Assembly Ca­ucus, expresses deep sadness over the le­vel of destruction of both public and pr­ivate properties, and the magnitude of lo­ss recorded.

He said Lalong while appealing to the youths to desist from such disgraceful acts, warned that those caught engaging in such activities would be made to face the full wrath of the law.