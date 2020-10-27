By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 29, 2020, a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-El Maulud celebration.

The celebration is in commemoration of the birth of the holy prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the announcement on behalf of the federal government congratulated Muslims home and abroad for witnessing this year’s occasion.

He urged them to embrace peace, love, patience, and perseverance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad. He said with all those virtues, peace, security in Nigeria is guaranteed.

The minister also enjoined Nigerians to detest violence, lawlessness, immorality, and daylight robbery. He said Nigeria is the pride of the black race and should be responsible leaders for the greatness and development of the African continent and all black people.

Aregbesola urged Nigerians to cooperate with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as he tries to build a virile nation. He wished Muslims a happy Eid-El Maulud celebration and all Nigerians a happy holiday.