By Muhaimin Olowporoku

Popular musician Folarin Falana aka Falz celebrates his 30th birthday today. It has lead fans and celebrities to shower the music star their kind regards.

In the wake of the Lekki massacre and other protesters who lost their lives in the #EndSars protest, Falz mourns the fallen heroes as he celebrate. He also prayed for a better Nigeria.

Celebrities also celebrated the rapper sending him their goodwill messages via their social media accounts.

Soundsultan, another music star on Instagram, wished the Bop Daddy crooner a happy birthday calling him a great guy.

Wizkid, another music sensation also wished the trained lawyer a happy birthday.

Reality star, Dorathy also wished the music star a happy birthday calling him the bravest who fought well.

Fans of the music star in their minions also wished the music star a happy birthday via Twitter.

@falzthebahdguy

Happy birthday Bop Daddy

Thank you for all your effort! God bless you more!!! Live long! pic.twitter.com/1OYg71EfcN — Omah (@cheeorhmah) October 27, 2020

Falz is 30 today. Aproko Doctor was 30 yesterday. Have you noticed how the frontliners who cried for a better Nigeria during the #EndSARS protests were mostly 30 and below? The future of Nigeria is the youths. Happy Birthday Bop Daddy pic.twitter.com/wKkTxjVBvc — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) October 27, 2020

HAPPY Birthday Folarin aka @falzthebahdguy. I pray for God's blessings, his protection always and success in everything you do. Love you lots ❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/lDNEtszQxN — Folake Falana (@flakes_ff) October 27, 2020

Happy birthday bop daddy , long life , prosperity and many more years to celebrate — Regina Nwokekeh (@RNwokekeh) October 27, 2020