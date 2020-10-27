Falz

By Muhaimin Olowporoku

Popular musician Folarin Falana aka Falz celebrates his 30th birthday today. It has lead fans and celebrities to shower the music star their kind regards.

In the wake of the Lekki massacre and other protesters who lost their lives in the #EndSars protest, Falz mourns the fallen heroes as he celebrate. He also prayed for a better Nigeria.

Celebrities also celebrated the rapper sending him their goodwill messages via their social media accounts.

Soundsultan, another music star on Instagram, wished the Bop Daddy crooner a happy birthday calling him a great guy.

Wizkid, another music sensation also wished the trained lawyer a happy birthday.

Reality star, Dorathy also wished the music star a happy birthday calling him the bravest who fought well.

Fans of the music star in their minions also wished the music star a happy birthday via Twitter.