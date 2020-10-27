Lead Lawyer turned rapper Folarin Falana aka Falz is a year older today.

The rapper and activist, Folarin Falana prayed for a much better tomorrow and a Nigeria that he can truly be proud to call home as he clocks 30 today, Tuesday, October 27.

Falz took to his Instagram page to express his feelings amid the continued fight against police brutality in Nigeria through the #EndSARS campaign.

Falz in his post wrote: “Mixed feelings. It has been a week since we lost our brave soldiers at the toll gate.

I have also now officially been on this earth for 30 years.

I pray for a much better tomorrow. I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home 🙏🏽”

Falz is one of the leading voices in the #EndSARS protests and at different times led protests in Lagos state alongside other celebrities.