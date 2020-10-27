European Commission Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, announced on Tuesday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have just learned that my regular scheduled COVID-19 test before the college came back positive.

“I am now self-isolating as required. Stay safe,’’ tweeted the Greek politician.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen replied on Twitter: ‘’Take good care of yourself. I wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you again very soon.’’

Schinas is the second European commissioner testing positive recently.

European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel announced her result on Oct. 10.

The European Commission’s political leadership, comprised of 27 commissioners, usually convenes once a week on Wednesday morning in Brussels.

The commissioners and staff members are regularly taking tests for COVID-19 in a preventive manner.

A Belgian guideline for COVID-19 positive patients is to isolate themselves at home for at least seven days.

After a week, patients who have not had a fever for at least three days and who do not experience respiratory problems can leave home.

Xinhua/NAN