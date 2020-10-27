The Lagos State Police Command has released the names of six policemen killed by hoodlums in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence in Lagos

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu released the names of the murdered policemen on Tuesday at a news conference in Lagos.

The slain police officers are: ASP Yard Edward, attached to Denton Police Station; Inspector Olayinka Erinfolami of defunct Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU); Inspector Adegbenro Aderibigbe attached to Meiran Division, Sergeant Abejide Abiodun of Department of Operations (DOPs) and two others from Orile Police Station.

The commissioner added that four civilians were also killed during the violent protests, while 38 policemen were injured.

Odumosu disclosed that 16 police stations were burnt by the hoodlums across the state.

Some of the police stations burnt are: Orile, Amukoko, Layeni, Old Area J Command Ajah, Elemoro, New Area J Command Elemoro, Igando, Ebute-Ero, and its barracks and Ilasamaja Police Stations. Others were Makinde and its barracks, Ikotun, Isokoko, Pen-Cinema, Onipanu and Alade Police Stations.

According to him, 58 vehicles were burnt and 62 others vandalised, adding that 15 motorcycles and tricycles were torched and 65 vandalised at various locations within the state.

For public assets destroyed, Odumosu listed High Court Complex Igbosere, Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Broad Street; Ejigbo LCDA Secretariat; BRT Terminal Iddo (where 67 buses were burnt); City Hall, Lagos Island; COVID-19 Warehouse at Monkey Village; BRT Terminals at Ojodu and Ikotun; Ajeromi Ifelodun LG Secretariat; NPA Head Office, Marina, and FRSC/VIO Office at Ojodu where only the vehicles parked outside the main buildings within their compounds were burnt.

“Thirteen formations were vandalised amongst which were Ojo and Ojodu Stations. Police posts burnt included Cele, llogbo-Elerin, Shibiri, Defunct Anti-Cultism office, Gbagada, Defunct SARS Office Onilekere, Makoko, Daleko, Ashamu, Makinyo, Amuwo-Odofin, Defunct Anti-Kidnapping Office, Surulere and 0ld SARS Office Ajegunle.