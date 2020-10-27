General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has ordered all members of his church to begin 30 days praying and fasting.

Adeboye declared the praying and fasting in the wake of massive violence in Lagos and other parts of the nation occasioned by #EndSARS protest.

The praying and fasting was supposed to be declared in January, but Adeboye said his members should proceed on the 30 days fasting beginning from November 1, 2020.

He said members chould either do the normal 30 days fasting or the marathon 14 days fasting.

“I hereby announce that the annual RCCG Fast will be starting on the 1st of November, 2020 and will be happening throughout the month of November.

“You can either do the normal fast (30 days) or the marathon fast (14 days). The prayer guide will be shared daily. God bless you,” he tweeted.

The Deeper Christian Life Ministry had last Saturday held a nationwide prayer to arrest the orgies of violence in the land.