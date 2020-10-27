The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of two policemen and a civilian in the aftermath of the EndSARS protest which was subsequently hijacked by hoodlums.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Bolaji Salami, made this known while parading 18 suspected looters and arsonists before newsmen in Akure on Tuesday.

Salami explained that the two policemen were killed in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area (LGA), and Ondo town, in Ondo East LGA, respectively.

According to him, the victim in Ore was mobbed, while the policeman in Ondo was killed and burnt inside his car.

“The civilian casualty was one of the three-man gang that attempted to rob a new generation bank in Ondo town,” he said.

Salami explained that the suspects used the EndSARS protest as a cover-up for the alleged crimes of looting, destruction, arson, stealing and armed robbery at various parts of the state.

“A total of 18 suspects were apprehended in connection with the crimes by the police at different locations of the state.

“Out of the figures, 9 suspects were nabbed for alleged arson, looting, murder, and aiding of detainees’ escape.

“For those who looted our property, burnt our homes, killed our colleagues, denied us the right to decent living, I am glad to say that the law is not sleeping and will take its course on you,” he said.