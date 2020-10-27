By Taiwo Okanlawon

No fewer than 520 suspects accused of arson, robbery, murder, rioting, malicious damage and unlawful possession of firearms were paraded by Lagos Police Command on Tuesday.

During a press briefing, Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu said the arrests were made following the #EndSARS protest hijacked by hoodlums.

Mr Odumosu said 16 police stations were set ablaze, 13 formations were vandalised, 14 police posts were burnt and five vandalised.

“The command was able to arrest a total of five hundred and twenty (520) suspects for various offences ranging from arson, robbery, murder, rioting, malicious damage, and unlawful possession of firearms,” he said.

The CP said six policemen were “gruesomely murdered during the unrest”, four civilians killed while 38 policemen were injured.

He further said 58 police vehicles were burnt and 13 were vandalised among other damages.

Odumosu said one of the suspects Olamilekan Ibrahim, 19, broke into a new generation bank in Lekki and carted away cash and other valuables.

He said the suspect was arrested with a locally-made pistol and N250,000 believed to be his own share of the loot.

“In the light of the above, it is a known fact that the protest was hijacked by armed hoodlums who have been responsible for series of killings, arson and looting of many shopping outlets in the state. Thorough investigation into the cases has commenced,” said Odumosu.