By Kazeem Ugbodaga

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Lagos, just as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, reports 119 new cases on Monday.

The 119 new cases were recorded in five states and FCT.

Of the new cases, Lagos posted 77 infections, more than half of the national infection rate on Monday.

Lagos had on Sunday recorded no new case of the virus, but it surged on Monday to 77 cases.

This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 62,111, with 57,571 discharged and 1,132 deaths reported.

See full list of infections below

Lagos-77

FCT-26

Plateau-9

Edo-4

Oyo-2

Nasarawa-1

62,111 confirmed

57,571 discharged

1,132 deaths