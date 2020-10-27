Famous Instagram comedian, Emmanuel Iwueke aka Craze Clown on Monday 26th Oct 2020, survived a ghastly car accident.

The social media sensation took to his Instagram page to share the news of his survival on Monday, the day he was involved in the crash, which coincidentally was his wife’s birthday.

In a post he shared which contained the video of the wrecked car, the comedian wrote: “GOD!!!! 🙏🏾 you saved my life on wife’s birthday! will tell the story later! But for now just help me Thank GOD! 🙏🏾😢😫 #gratefulHeart”

Craze Clown had on Monday penned down a sweet birthday note to his wife, while celebrating her in a post he shared on Instagram.

He wrote: “😍 It’s my Wife’s birthday today 😍 NKEM ❤️ OBIM I look forward to your birthday more than any birthday in the world ❤️😍 My BEST PERSON in the whole wide world! I Love you sooooo much @jojowigs You’ve made me a Better person for myself and for the world in general ❤️ You’ve totally changed my life, taught me how to be the best version of myself. I can’t thank you enough TaTa, like I will always say please always teach me how to love you better coz I love the way you love me and I pray to God everyday to help me love you the best! You deserve everything best in this life … You’ve always been a good person, like your default settings is to be loving, caring and a sweet person. You have me more meaning to life and I love loving you 😫❤️ Dr Joan Otanohigbe Iwueke Thank you for saying Yes to me and thank you my Wife for always teaching me to be better 😍i know you are going to be a great mother to our kids because literally you’ve been like a mother to me in a lot of aspect ❤️🌹 My QUEEN! I wish you the Happiest birthday of all your life and looking to many more years with you ❤️😍 #JojoDay #BridePricePaidInFull”