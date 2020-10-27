By Sumaila Ogbaje/Ruth Oketunde

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has tasked officers and men of the Nigerian Army to imbibe the culture of accountability, transparency and probity in the management of financial resources.

Buratai made the call at the opening of a 2-Day Workshop on Compliance with Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct for officers and soldiers of Nigerian Army on Tuesday in Abuja.

The workshop was organised by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CBB), to sensitise the personnel on the need to entrench accountability in their work.

He said that the sensitization workshop would afford army personnel the opportunity to fulfil their obligations as public officers in line with the provisions of the fifth schedule of the nation’s constitution.

According to him, the Nigerian army under his leadership was desirous of maintaining the high standard of accountability in the conduct of its activities.

It is consistent with the requirements and behavior of public officers which conform to the high standard of probity, public morality, transparency and accountability.

“Accordingly, I have directed that the same workshop be conducted in the six Nigerian Army Divisions nationwide.

“My directive is premised on the believe that every personnel of Nigerian army entrusted with leadership responsibility must understand the primacy of asset declaration and code of conduct for public officers and complying with all its provisions and requirement.

“This is so because accountability is a prerequisite for driving the fight against corruption which is one of the major focus of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“It is gratifying to note that one of the main objectives of this workshop is to educate and sensitise officers and men of Nigerian army on asset declaration and code of conduct for public officers as well as the consequences of non-compliance.

“As members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, strict compliance with the provisions of the code of conduct is a constitutional responsibility that must be respected,’’ he said.

NAN