By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday consoled former Lagos State military administrator and All Progressives Congress stalwart, Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa, on the loss of his younger brother, Idris.

He sent his condolences in a statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Alhaji Idris Marwa, 57, a successful businessman in Kaduna, passed on Tuesday, after an illness.

Condoling with the Marwa family, the President urged them to take solace in the fact that all mortals are destined to ultimately return to their maker.

“What would then matter is how well we have carried out our stewardship on earth, and I believe Idris Marwa played his role well.”

Buhari prayed to God to care for the family left by the deceased, and that they will receive the fortitude to bear the loss.