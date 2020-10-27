President Muhammadu Buhari prays God’s comfort and succour for former Lagos State military administrator and All Progressives Congress stalwart, Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa, on the loss of his younger brother, Idris, aged 57.

Alhaji Idris Marwa, a successful businessman in Kaduna, passed on Tuesday, after an illness.

Condoling with the Marwa family, President Buhari urges them to take solace in the fact that all mortals are destined to ultimately return to their maker, adding: “What would then matter is how well we have carried out our stewardship on earth, and I believe Idris Marwa played his role well.”

The President asks God to care for the family left by the deceased, and that they will receive the fortitude to bear the loss.