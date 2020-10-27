By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the full reopening of all markets in the state following the flattening COVID-19 in Lagos.

The governor said both food markets and non-food markets should reopen every day of the week.

Before now, both food and non-food markets open three times a week, but the governor has ordered full reopening.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that Lagosians could recover fast.

Dr Ahmed pointed out that Sanwo-Olu also advised the continued observance of all safety protocols.

He noted that traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.