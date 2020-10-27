Nigerian reality TV star, business woman and model Nengi, is embracing her new journey after coming out of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown show.

“Life is full of phases.. How we come out of each phase is what defines us, what makes us stronger.. Going on the show was a new chapter for me, my path has been redefined. I have embraced a whole new journey, and been blessed with a whole new family.. a kingdom.. my NINJAS.. You’ve stuck through it all with me, through thick and through thin.. Today, I accept the role you’ve so graciously bestowed upon me, the leader of our kingdom, our family!

“Allow me reintroduce myself to you.. I am noble, I am honorable, I am fierce, I am NENGI.. the Queen of Ninjas’