By Taiwo Okanlawon
Reality TV star, Mike Edwards, has launched a monthly cigar club known as ‘Aireyys Cigar Club’, a premium cigar subscription championing Black-owned cigar brands around the world.
The BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ first runner-up took to his Twitter page to announce the club.
According to the father of one, he started the club to support black-owned cigar businesses to sustain the black cigar community in a predominantly white-dominated industry.
In his words: “We heard you and we listened… Introducing the first monthly Cigar club exclusively supporting Black-owned cigar businesses.
Our mission is clear, to sustain the black cigar community in a predominantly white dominated industry. As a member of Aireyys Cigar Club, you will received three premium cigars every month from Black-owned cigar businesses.”
See his tweet below:
you will received three premium cigars every month from Black-owned cigar businesses. To join the club please go to: https://t.co/HMyiRWpVuk #cigar #cigars #botl #sotl #cigaroftheday #brothersoftheleaf #sistersoftheleaf #blackcigarsmokers #aireyyscigarclub
— Mike Edwards (@aireyys) October 26, 2020
What do you think?