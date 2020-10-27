Bayern players celebrating after their opening goal.

Bayern Munich avoided a potential upset away to a competitive Lokomotiv Moscow side on Tuesday evening to claim a 2-1 win in the Champions League group stages.

After a sluggish start, Bayern opened the scoring with goal from Leon Goretzka as he nodded in from Benjamin Pavard’s hip-high volley.

While Bayern subsequently dominated the ball, the hosts posed a looming threat. The Russian club finally got a goal after breaking Bayern’s offside trap in the 70th minute, storming down the right before fizzing a low cross to Anton Miranchuk, who finished smartly at the near post to level the scores.

Joshua Kimmich put Bayern back in front with ten minutes to play. He fired a volley past Guilherme from outside the area to secure the club’s 13th consecutive victory in the Champions League.