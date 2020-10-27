By Auwalu Birninkudu

Alhaji Rulwanu Suleiman, Chairman, Bauchi State Coronavirus (COVID-19) Palliative Committee, said his committee had completed the distribution of palliatives across the 20 existing local government areas of the state without hitches.

He commended the beneficiaries of the distributed items for their orderliness during the exercise .

Suleiman said on Tuesday that the committee had targeted 5,000 households in each local government area of the state ahead of the distribution.

“We ensured justice and fairness in our activities,” he said.

According to him the items distributed made significant impacts on the lives of the beneficiaries.

He commended government agencies and other stakeholders that supported the committee with items, adding that their support had impacted positively on the people.

Suleiman also commended the Gov. Bala Mohammed administration for its proactive stance towards the containment of the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

PM NEWS notes that Bauchi state has not recorded burgling of shops and warehouses because the COVID-19 palliative items in the state had already been distributed to deserving individuals and groups .

Bauchi State was basically calm and free from the fallout of the #EndSARS protest.

NAN