The Upper Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja on Tuesday ordered Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to hand over his three sons to their mother Maryam Sherif immediately.

Sherif had last year instituted a case against Abubakar at the Upper Area Court, Gudu with number CV/41/2019. The case was later transferred to the Upper Area Court, Kubwa, with number CV/16/2020.

She asked the court to grant her custody of their three sons.

The judge Bashir Danmaisule on Tuesday delivered his judgement, saying the defendant could not establish any case against the claimant to deprive her of her children under Islamic law.

He said an appeal will be allowed within the next 30 days.

The judge expunged the testimonies of five witnesses produced by the defendant in the course of the case.

Abubakar and his lawyer Abdullahi Hassan were not in court for the judgement.