Hollywood star actor, Eric Marlon Bishop popularly known as Jamie Foxx, has announced the death of his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, who died at on Monday, Oct 26, 2020, at the age of 36.

Foxx on Monday took to his verified Instagram account to announce his sister’s death while he posted a series of photos of him and his sister to go along with his emotional post.

He wrote: “My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔”

Dixon was well known for her admiration for singer Chris Brown, and her brother joked that when it came to dancing, she “even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money.”

Ms Dixon, who was born with Down syndrome, is an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and was reported to have died on October 19.

The organization in her honour wrote: “The Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award, was inspired by DeOndra and she was its first recipient. Quincy Jones himself introduced us to DeOndra as one of the most articulate, irrepressible, magnetic people he had ever met.”

“Her parents, ​Annette and George Dixon, brother Jamie Foxx, sister Deidra Dixon, nieces Anelise and Corinne, dear friend Kim, and large extended family are beyond consolable, and we ask that you help us respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the tribute read. “For Global, we have lost our talented, intelligent, feisty, beautiful, kind, loving, caring, pure and giving heart, DeOndra Dixon. Our Down syndrome community has lost a beacon of hope, a true leader, and role model whose aim was to always help others. She was a bright light in this world of ours.”